Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station
PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 03 October 2019
Archant
Commuters travelling through Upminster this afternoon may have noticed a large police presence in the area after a man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to passengers and staff at the town's station.
Passersby reported seeing three police cars flock to the station in Station Road this afternoon (Thursday, October 3).
You may also want to watch:
A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 3.35pm to "reports of a man making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Underground Station".
He added: "Officers attended, the man was arrested and remains in custody."