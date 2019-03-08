Man arrested after police receive reports of stranger making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Station

Commuters travelling through Upminster this afternoon may have noticed a large police presence in the area after a man was arrested on suspicion of making threats to passengers and staff at the town's station.

Passersby reported seeing three police cars flock to the station in Station Road this afternoon (Thursday, October 3).

A British Transport Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 3.35pm to "reports of a man making threats to passengers and staff at Upminster Underground Station".

He added: "Officers attended, the man was arrested and remains in custody."