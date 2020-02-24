Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

PUBLISHED: 08:47 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 24 February 2020

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car overturned during a crash in Upper Rainham Road, Hornchurch, on Sunday morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 6.10 am "to reports of a car that had overturned".

You may also want to watch:

There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.

The man who had been driving the car was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

He was taken into custody at an east London police station, the Metropolitan Police has not yet released any more information about the outcome of their investigation.

Enquiries continue.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in crash on the A12 at Romford

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening. Picture: Google Maps

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was complete chaos’: Harold Wood residents share their disbelief at fatal eight-car crash

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist dies in crash on the A12 at Romford

A motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, has been pronounced dead after a crash on the A12 in Romford this evening. Picture: Google Maps

Two dead and seven injured as seven cars involved in major Harold Wood crash

Two people died at the scene of a seven-car crash in Squirels heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: Tatiana Raducan

Harold Wood crash: Police investigating fatal eight-car collision urge witnesses to come forward

Police are appealing for anyone with any dashcam footage or who saw a fatal car crash in Squirrels Heath Road on Thursday afternoon to come forward. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash

Upper Rainham Road was closed by police officers briefly after a car crash on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Review into how police deal with people in mental health crisis

Det Ch Supt Stephen Clayman of East Area Command. Picture: PA

Ice hockey: Raiders 4 Bracknell 3 (OT)

Raiders celebrate (pic John Scott)

WSL: West Ham 4 Liverpool 2

West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Rugby: Women fans just as wild as men study shows

Saracens players Elliot Daly, Sean Maitland and George Kruis launch a competition to find Britain's greatest armchair rugby coach, with the chance to grill the players on decisions in Six Nations matches (pic Simon Jacobs Photography)
Drive 24