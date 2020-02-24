Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car overturns in Hornchurch crash
PUBLISHED: 08:47 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 24 February 2020
Archant
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car overturned during a crash in Upper Rainham Road, Hornchurch, on Sunday morning.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers were called at 6.10 am "to reports of a car that had overturned".
There were no reports of any injuries at the scene.
The man who had been driving the car was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
He was taken into custody at an east London police station, the Metropolitan Police has not yet released any more information about the outcome of their investigation.
Enquiries continue.