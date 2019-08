Man arrested for failing to stop car for police in Collier Row

A driver was arrested this morning for failing to stop for police.

At around 10.40am, police sought to stop a car in Lodge Lane, Collier Row but the car did not stop.

It was stopped at 10.57am and the driver was arrested.

Armed police were spotted at the scene.

A Met Police spokesman says it appears to be "pre-planned police work".