Man found with laundry bag full of cannabis and lock knife arrested in Romford

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 September 2019

A man was arrested yesterday, Monday, September 23, for possession of drugs and an offensive weapon in Romford. Picture: Havering MPS

A man was arrested yesterday, Monday, September 23, for possession of drugs and an offensive weapon in Romford. Picture: Havering MPS

Havering MPS

A man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and drugs after police searched his car and found a "large quantity" of cannabis in a laundry bag last night (Monday, September 23).

The man was seen driving a Ford Focus by the Romford Safer Transport Team and checks on his vehicle showed he was insured to drive.

The car was stopped and while officers spoke to the man, there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from him and the car.

Before searching the car, the man told officers that there was cannabis in the boot.

The vehicle was then searched and a "large quantity of cannabis was found in the boot in a laundry bag".

After seeing the bag, the man then told police that there was more cannabis behind the passenger's seat, where officers found another 12 boxes of cannabis in a plastic box.

Two more bags of cannabis and five wraps of believed to be class A drugs were also found in the driver's door pocket.

A lock knife was found in the driver's jacket pocket which he said was given to him by a family member as a keepsake.

The man was arrested and taken to an east London police station where he is assisting with their enquiries.

The vehicle was also seized.

