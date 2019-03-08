Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford
PUBLISHED: 15:52 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 21 July 2019
A man was arrested for drink driving last night following a car crash in Romford.
Police were called to reports of a collision in Western Road at 9.20pm on Saturday, July 20.
The driver of a car that crashed in the street was arrested for drink driving.
No one was reported to have been injured.
