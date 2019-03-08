Man arrested for drink driving after car crashes in Romford

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto Archant

A man was arrested for drink driving last night following a car crash in Romford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto A man was arrested for drink driving following a collision in Western Road on Saturday, July 20. Picture: Alfred Roberto

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to reports of a collision in Western Road at 9.20pm on Saturday, July 20.

The driver of a car that crashed in the street was arrested for drink driving.

No one was reported to have been injured.