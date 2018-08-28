Man arrested after outraging public decency at Elm Park station

Police were called to Elm Park station this afternoon. Archant

He was arrested at Elm Park station this afternoon.

A man has been arrested at Elm Park station after causing a disturbance on board a train.

At around 3.10 this afternoon (Thursday, January 10) officers were called to the station, and they attended and a 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency.

He has been taken to custody and enquiries continue.

District Line and C2c trains were cancelled for around an hour, however they have now resumed.

Any witnesses are asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 quoting reference 276 of 10/01/2019.