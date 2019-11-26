Rainham industrial fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at an industrial unit in Rainham this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 1am on Tuesday, November 26 to reports of a fire in New Road.

Six fire engines attended the scene and it took 40 firefighters around two hours to get the blaze under control.

Safety cordons and road closures were put in place as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

"Fire crews worked exceptionally hard," a spokesman for Wennington Fire Station said.

You may also want to watch:

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been taking to an east London hospital for assessment.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "No persons were evacuated from surrounding properties.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire."

Half of the garage was damaged by the blaze and there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters removed a number of gas cylinders that were inside the garage.

These were cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.