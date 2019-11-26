Search

Advanced search

Rainham industrial fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

PUBLISHED: 13:27 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 26 November 2019

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at an industrial unit in Rainham this morning.

Police were called at 1am on Tuesday, November 26 to reports of a fire in New Road.

Six fire engines attended the scene and it took 40 firefighters around two hours to get the blaze under control.

Safety cordons and road closures were put in place as a precaution while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

"Fire crews worked exceptionally hard," a spokesman for Wennington Fire Station said.

You may also want to watch:

A man was arrested on suspicion of arson and has been taking to an east London hospital for assessment.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "No persons were evacuated from surrounding properties.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire."

Half of the garage was damaged by the blaze and there were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters removed a number of gas cylinders that were inside the garage.

These were cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Related articles

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders defenceman Cooper says it felt ‘great’ to find the net against Telford Tigers

Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper celebrates his goal with Jj Pitchley (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Rainham industrial fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Havering cultural strategy 2019/22: Proposals for more opportunities for young people and activities in deprived areas

The draft cultural strategy for Havering hopes to support grassroots music. The Echoes performing at the Havering Show 2018.

Billericay care manager helps 175 Collier Row pupils understand dementia

Headteacher Stuart Mc Laughlin, pupil Nicole Webb and customer relationship manager and Dementia Champion Carl Roberts.

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Rainham

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists