Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Officers saw the car being driven erratically at speed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after he crashed a car following a police chase in Hornchurch.

At around 3.50am today (Monday, February 25) police officers police officers on patrol noted a car being driven erratically at speed.

Officers in a patrol car, followed the car and requested for it to stop. However, the car failed to stop.

A short time later, the car crashed in Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service for a minor injury.