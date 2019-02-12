Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

PUBLISHED: 14:54 25 February 2019

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

DO NOT CREDIT: Sally Pay

Officers saw the car being driven erratically at speed.

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after he crashed a car following a police chase in Hornchurch.

At around 3.50am today (Monday, February 25) police officers police officers on patrol noted a car being driven erratically at speed.

Officers in a patrol car, followed the car and requested for it to stop. However, the car failed to stop.

A short time later, the car crashed in Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service for a minor injury.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Havering Council splashed £85k on awards ceremonies, study reveals

Havering Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Illegal immigrant with no licence jailed for crashing uninsured car in Romford during 95mph A12 police chase

Shukri Merdini. Photo: Met Police

Gidea Park man who drove his car into people after ‘violent outburst’ is found guilty of attempted murder

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Most Read

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Havering Council splashed £85k on awards ceremonies, study reveals

Havering Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Illegal immigrant with no licence jailed for crashing uninsured car in Romford during 95mph A12 police chase

Shukri Merdini. Photo: Met Police

Gidea Park man who drove his car into people after ‘violent outburst’ is found guilty of attempted murder

Michael Fasan from Gidea Park was found guilty of attempted murder and dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Thursday, February 21. Photo: Met Police

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Sutton boss disappointed with errors in lead up to Daggers’ winner

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Review: Brookside Theatre’s Little Shop of Horrors is a dark hilarious tale of greed

Brookside Theatre's Little Shop of Horrors. Photo: Ted Sepple

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

More than 100 youngsters and parents take part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun

More than 100 youngsters took part in Harrow Lodge Juniors milestone 250th parkrun. Photo: Felix Forrest

Pearly kings and queens teach children button sewing and cockney rhyming slang at Havering Museum

Families enjoing the special Pearly Kings and Queens event at the Havering Museum.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists