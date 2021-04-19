Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station

Published: 5:17 PM April 19, 2021

A man and women were assaulted at Upminster Station - Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with a broken cheek and rib after an assault on him and a woman at Upminster Station.

The woman and man were travelling on the District line when three men boarded the train at Upminster Bridge Station just before 7.30pm on Monday, March 29.

One of those men was reportedly heard threatening to “wet up” the male victim on the phone, telling the person on the other end to come to Upminster.

They all got off the Tube at Upminster Station before the three men started attacking the victims.

Five more men arrived at Upminster Station and joined in the assault, repeatedly punching and kicking the male victim as he lay on the floor.

You may also want to watch:

All eight men then walked back down to the platform and left the station on a westbound District Line Tube service.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was on board the service or at Upminster Station at the time.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact British Transport Police (BTP) by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 504 of 29/03/21.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.