Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20. Just Giving page

A man who brutally assaulted a 47-year-old woman from Rainham in an unprovoked attack has admitted murder.

Julie Hunt was walking along A1306 Arterial Way in West Thurrock near Lakeside Shopping Centre at around 8.30am on Friday, April 20 last year when she was attacked.

She was approached by Florin Ion who assaulted her, knocking her to the floor and repeatedly kicked her.

The 31-year-old man then left her but was detained by members of the public near the Essex Arena and was arrested by police.

Ms Hunt was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

Ion, from Ipswich Crescent in Birmingham was charged with murder and pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court today (Monday, February 25).

Senior investigating officer Ch Supt Tracey Harman, said: “This was a brutal and totally unprovoked attack which has left an innocent woman dead.

“Florin Ion’s actions have left Julie’s family devastated and he now faces a significant amount of time behind bars.

“He has at least spared them the trauma of re-living the ordeal through a trial.

“I want to praise Julie’s family for their dignity and courage throughout the investigation.

“I also want to thank the members of the public who detained Ion before officers arrived.”

Ion will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in Thursday, March 7.