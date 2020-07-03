Man to appear in court accused of attempted shop arson in Harold Hill

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man has been charged with attempted arson of a Harold Hill shop.

Bradley Pinchion, 28, of no fixed address, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (Friday July 3).

He has been accused of attempted arson of a shop in Chippenham Road on Thursday, June 25, with intent to endanger life.

Mr Pinchion also faces five other charges - threats to cause criminal damage, criminal damage, attempted theft, battery and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.

He has been remanded in custody.