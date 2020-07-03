Man to appear in court accused of attempted shop arson in Harold Hill
PUBLISHED: 08:11 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 03 July 2020
Archant
A man has been charged with attempted arson of a Harold Hill shop.
Bradley Pinchion, 28, of no fixed address, will appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today (Friday July 3).
You may also want to watch:
He has been accused of attempted arson of a shop in Chippenham Road on Thursday, June 25, with intent to endanger life.
Mr Pinchion also faces five other charges - threats to cause criminal damage, criminal damage, attempted theft, battery and having an article with intent to destroy or damage property.
He has been remanded in custody.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.