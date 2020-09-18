Romford’s Brookside Theatre needs male performers needed for Christmas production

Romford’s Brookside Theatre has put the call out for male performers to join the cast of its forthcoming Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz.

The theatre’s artistic director Jai Sepple described the play — set to run from December 9 to 23 — as one which has “captivated audiences of all ages since the release of the motion picture in 1939”.

After the first set of auditions, the theatre still needs male adult performers, as well as boys aged six and above with a maximum height of 5ft 2ins.

With this “timeless, much-loved show” set to feature all the classic songs, Jai said the production will be “a great thing” for the community, adding: “We all need something to lift spirits.”

Socially-distanced rehearsals begin on September 27, with interested performers asked to email auditions@brooksidetheatre.com for more information.

Tickets are on sale at brooksidetheatre.com or from the box office on 01708 755775.