Maldon man given five-year restraining order for Romford workplace stalking

A man has been given a restraining order at Barkingside Magistrates' Court after he admitted stalking and harassing a woman at his Romford workplace. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

A stalker has been given a restraining order after he admitted harassing a woman at his Romford workplace.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alan Woods, 51, of Lake Mead, Maldon, Essex was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 8 to a five-year restraining order against the victim and 200 hours unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking.

The court heard that between July 2018 and April 2020, Woods stalked and harassed a female colleague from his workplace in Romford. The victim reported the harassment to officers at a north east London police station on October 24 last year and stated that she did not know who the perpetrator was.

The harassment began in July 2018 with Woods creating a fake account in the victim’s name. He then sent social media messages to a colleague’s wife, falsely stating that he was having an affair with another colleague.

You may also want to watch:

On July 20 2018, Woods contacted the police to inform them that the victim had been driving whilst under the influence of drugs whilst on her way to work. She was drugs tested outside the workplace by officers and the result came back all clear.

Throughout April this year, Woods made multiple unwanted phone calls to the victim, left abusive messages and tampered with her car. It was established the phone number used to send the victim harassing messages was the same as the one used to call police and make the false accusation back in July 2018.

To identify Woods as the perpetrator, officers from the Met’s East Area Basic Command Unit analysed phone data from the number he used. The number was linked to Maldon in Essex. Further investigations led to a security officer from the workplace stating that Woods lived in the same area as where the phone was linked to.

Police constable Tay Mirza, the officer leading the case, said: “Stalking and harassment in all its forms greatly impacts victims and this in this case their work life. Hopefully today’s result will give the victim some peace of mind.

“Anyone that believes they are a current victim of stalking should contact the police by calling 101 or reporting it online.”