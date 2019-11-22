Search

'Major disruption' on c2c after earlier signal failure between Barking and Fenchurch Street

PUBLISHED: 07:41 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:41 22 November 2019

Picture: c2c

Picture: c2c

Archant

There are major delays on c2c services this morning after an earlier signal failure between Barking and Fenchurch Street caused several services to be cancelled.

At 6am this morning c2c tweeted that: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barking and London Fenchurch Street the line is blocked.

"Train services running across the whole c2c network will be cancelled, delayed or terminated at and started back from Barking."

As of 7.08am the line had reopened, but delays and residual disruption are still expected until 10am.

A statement on c2c's website, which gives the railway's status as "major disruption", reads: "Following a fault with the signalling system between Barking and London Fenchurch Street the line is now open.

"Train services running across the whole c2c network will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.

"Greater Anglia, London Overground, London Underground and TFL Rail are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

"If your journey has been disrupted by more than 15 minutes, you may be entitled to cash compensation. Please visit the c2c website and search 'Delay Repay' for information on how to claim."

Jodie Chesney: Collier Row drug dealer and 17-year-old who murdered Dagenham scout in Harold Hill jailed for life

Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, left, and 17-year-old Aaron Isaacs were jailed for life. Picture: Met Police

Gang of thieves 'armed with samurai swords' carry out aggravated burglary on Hornchurch home

Police were called to Benets Road at around 3am on Monday. Picture: Google Maps

Giant rats, asbestos and flooding: So why was this house in Harold Hill signed off as fit for purpose?

A void report gave the house in Hilldene Avenue a clean bill of health. Right: A rat found at the property; the sheet of asbestos discovered upstairs; the state of the bathroom when tenants moved in. Pictures: Sophie Lewis

Police hunting knife-wielding thugs who tried to rob teenagers on c2c train between Upminster and Chafford Hundred

The British Transport Police has released three CCTV images of men police officers would like to speak with in connection to a robbery on a c2c service between Upminster and Chafford Hundred. Pictures: BTP

Police search for Hornchurch girl missing for more than two months

Angel Casey, 13, from Hornchurch is missing. Picture: Redbridge MPS

