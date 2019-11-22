'Major disruption' on c2c after earlier signal failure between Barking and Fenchurch Street

Picture: c2c Archant

There are major delays on c2c services this morning after an earlier signal failure between Barking and Fenchurch Street caused several services to be cancelled.

At 6am this morning c2c tweeted that: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Barking and London Fenchurch Street the line is blocked.

"Train services running across the whole c2c network will be cancelled, delayed or terminated at and started back from Barking."

As of 7.08am the line had reopened, but delays and residual disruption are still expected until 10am.

A statement on c2c's website, which gives the railway's status as "major disruption", reads: "Following a fault with the signalling system between Barking and London Fenchurch Street the line is now open.

"Train services running across the whole c2c network will be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until 10am.

"Greater Anglia, London Overground, London Underground and TFL Rail are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

"If your journey has been disrupted by more than 15 minutes, you may be entitled to cash compensation. Please visit the c2c website and search 'Delay Repay' for information on how to claim."