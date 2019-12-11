Magnificent Musical Hall returns to Hornchurch with uplifting New Year show

Katie Milton performing in the Magnificent Music Hall. Picture: Mark Sepple Archant

A musical variety show wants to help people beat the January blues with an uplifting show at the start of the new year.

Magnificent Musical is returning to the Queen's Theatre with a new show in January.

The performers will include comedy actor Peter John, songstress Helen Watson, John Barker on the trumpet and Katie Milton as a singer.

Katie said: "Come join us for marvellous melodies, magic, singalong and great fun on Saturday with some of our favourite performers and some new.

"Let us know at Box Office if you have a birthday or other celebration and our delightful chairman will give you a shout out in the audience.

"Enjoy a pre-booked lunch or post show afternoon tea and make a day of it, we're looking forward to seeing you there.

"It's the ideal Christmas gift."

Magnificent Music Hall will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on January 25 at 1.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.