Search

Advanced search

Magnificent Musical Hall returns to Hornchurch with uplifting New Year show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 December 2019

Katie Milton performing in the Magnificent Music Hall. Picture: Mark Sepple

Katie Milton performing in the Magnificent Music Hall. Picture: Mark Sepple

Archant

A musical variety show wants to help people beat the January blues with an uplifting show at the start of the new year.

Performers from the Magnificent Music Hall show. Picture: Mark SepplePerformers from the Magnificent Music Hall show. Picture: Mark Sepple

Magnificent Musical is returning to the Queen's Theatre with a new show in January.

The performers will include comedy actor Peter John, songstress Helen Watson, John Barker on the trumpet and Katie Milton as a singer.

Katie said: "Come join us for marvellous melodies, magic, singalong and great fun on Saturday with some of our favourite performers and some new.

You may also want to watch:

"Let us know at Box Office if you have a birthday or other celebration and our delightful chairman will give you a shout out in the audience.

"Enjoy a pre-booked lunch or post show afternoon tea and make a day of it, we're looking forward to seeing you there.

"It's the ideal Christmas gift."

Magnificent Music Hall will be showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on January 25 at 1.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Most Read

New owners of Romford Market’s £12million Debenhams building revealed

The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Paul Ladd

Golf club fight leaves man in critical condition and four arrested in Upminster

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Guilty: Disgraced Romford GP faces jail for sexual assaults on 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Four men charged with GBH after Hornchurch man dies after ‘altercation’ at Upminster Top Meadow golf club

Four men were arrested and one man left in critical condition following an alleged fight at the Top Meadow Golf Club on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham block of flats and shops sold at auction for £320,000

Reed House in Cranham has been sold for �320,000. Picture: Clive Emson

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Old Cooperians director Yarrow admits frustration at Campion loss

Arron Applegate of Old Cooperians. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC

Raiders add former GB under-20s netminder Ethan James

Ethan James playing for England when he was with Romford under-12s

Raiders captain Connolly says team must start pulling together to improve results

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly screens Basingstoke Bison netminder Alex Mettam (Pic: John Scott)

Sargeant ready to battle for Orient number one spot says Embleton

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Snooker: O’Sullivan ‘having fun’ at Scottish Open

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists