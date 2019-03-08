Video

Into the Groove: Tribute show recreates highlights of Madonna's live tours at Queen's Theatre

Into The Groove will celebrate Madonna's 35 year career at Queen's Theatre, Hornchurch. Picture: Entertainers Ltd Archant

A show made by Madonna fans for Madonna fans is making its way to Queen's Theatre.

The Entertainers' tribute show, Into the Groove, will see Elly Jarmain perform a range of Madonna's greatest hits

Elly told the Recorder to expect "lots of excitement and bright colours" from the show. She said: "We're performing authentic choreography with lots of Madonna's biggest hits.

"We've tried to recreate lots of different points throughout Madonna's career where there have been iconic moments.

"It's a high energy show. People are often up on their feet right from the start."

Madonna is known for her unique and show-stopping outfits and audience members often attend the show dressed up in their favourite costumes.

The singer's famous geisha look from Nothing Really Matters and the infamous cone bra by Jean-Paul Gautier worn on her Blond Ambition World Tour, are some of the looks included in the tribute show.

Elly and her dancers attempt to cram Madonna's 35-year career into two hours for the show.

The Derby-based singer said: "It's a big creative process to fit everything into two hours.

"The show is dance orientated and it's a concert from start to finish.

"There's a lot of 80s music in it because generally our audience loves her 80s material.

Known as the Queen of Pop, Madonna began her career in 1978 and according to the Guinness World Records she is the best selling female recording artist of all time.

She has also worked as an actor, featuring in films such as Dick Tracy and A League of Their Own.

Her performance in Evita, a musical film about the life of Eva Peron, earned her the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

"I've been a Madonna fan since I was a child," said Elly.

"My first record was Into the Groove and I've always loved her and always followed her throughout her career.

"Vocally it's quite interesting because her voice at the beginning of her career is quite different to how it is now.

"When she was in Evita the tone of her voice changed."

Elly described Madonna's long lasting success as "iconic".

She said: "She covered so many different styles, techniques and dances.

"She's also always had that incredible approach to re-inventing herself.

"I've been to a lot of her concerts and at the time it's almost unknown, these images come at you that you've never seen before, and then months later people are copying the styles.

"She's a real trend-setter. Madonna uses the best dancers and amazing producers.

"She knows how to surround herself with really incredible people."

The audience can expect to hear Madonna's greatest hits such as Holiday, Like a Prayer, Papa Don't Preach, Material Girl and Hung Up.

"Even someone who doesn't really like Madonna will recognise some of the songs," said Elly.

Speaking about her favourite tune from the female artist, Elly said she loved Take A Bow but chose Vogue as her one of her favourite songs to perform.

Elly said: "Vogue was really tricky to put into the show because Madonna has done so many different versions of the song.

"Trying to pick the best one to include was quite hard to do.

"We've mashed a few of them together to create a song that visually has a Superbowl look, but vocally it's more like the original song."

Into the Groove has been running for the past year, but Elly has been performing as Madonna for 19 years.

This is the first time she'll be performing at the Queen's Theatre.

"We're really looking forward to coming to Hornchurch," said the tribute artist.

"Entertainers have some other shows coming to the theatre which are worth checking out as well, such as Fastlove."

Into the Groove is showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, December 16 at 7.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk or call 01708 443333 for tickets.