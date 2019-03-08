Romford's Mercury Mall raises more than £700 with Macmillan coffee morning

Shoppers helped The Mercury raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning in Romford. Picture: The Mercury Archant

Staff at The Mercury were "overwhelmed" by the success of this year's Macmillan coffee morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers helped The Mercury raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning in Romford. Picture: The Mercury Shoppers helped The Mercury raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning in Romford. Picture: The Mercury

Shoppers were invited to have a cake and cup of tea on Saturday, September 28 as part of Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning.

As well as a mouthwatering selection of cakes baked by members of the Mercury's staff and Breakfast Club ladies, there were also knitted and crocheted novelty cakes as soft toys for children and handmade cards.

You may also want to watch:

Karen Sach, helpdesk ambassador at The Mercury, said: "Our MacMillan coffee morning was amazing, we are so grateful to our retailers, Breakfast Club members and work colleagues for their donations and brilliant cake making contributions.

Shoppers helped The Mercury raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning in Romford. Picture: The Mercury Shoppers helped The Mercury raise hundreds of pounds for Macmillan at a coffee morning in Romford. Picture: The Mercury

"We were overwhelmed with the array of cakes. It looked delightful.

"It really warmed our hearts to witness the generosity of support and contributions from our customers and friends.

"Last year we raised a staggering £265.35 and this year an amazing £743.20 proving, once again, just how generous our shoppers can be."