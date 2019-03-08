Macbeth, Love Unspoken and comedy nights planned for the autumn at Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre

Queen's Theatre. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Upcoming shows that will make audiences think, laugh and cry this autumn at a beloved theatre have been unveiled.

The Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, has revealed its newest additions to its energetic autumn season of produced work, including productions of Love Unspoken with Spare Tyre, Macbeth co-produced with Derby Theatre and Sparky the Elf and the Secret Toyshop.

The premiere of Spare Tyre's Love Unspoken in association with the Queen's Theatre will play in Hornchurch from October 2-5.

Pushing the boundaries of non-verbal theatre, Love Unspoken will be a visually stunning, dynamic piece exploring love and the journeys it takes.

At Christmas, the Hornchurch community venue is bringing back its charming festive adventure, Sparky the Elf and the Secret Toyshop from December 5-24, which will be performed in a secret location in the theatre.

Suitable for accompanied four-nine-year-olds, this interactive 45 minute show is guaranteed to get children excited for Santa's visit as they join in as Sparky's little helpers.

The production runs alongside the theatre's 2019 pantomime Robin Hood from November 28 - January 5.

As well as these, in spring 2020, Queen's Theatre will be co-producing Shakespeare's Macbeth which will be performed from February 7-29 with the Derby Theatre.

This follows acclaimed collaborations on other shows including Abigail's Party, Abi and the forthcoming revival of One Man, Two Guvnors.

There will also be a variety of comedy evenings lined up throughout the season including the return of Jibbering Jester Comedy Club on Sunday, July 21 2019 and Friday, February 8 202, presenting seven well-known comedians in one night, the Desi Central Comedy Show on Sunday, September 15 2019 and comedy show The Indians Are Coming on Sunday, November 10 2019.

Artistic director Douglas Rintoul said: "We're all absolutely thrilled with our latest season of live performance here at the Queen's Theatre - there's something for everyone.

"There are new shows by Essex artists, major first revivals of word class plays, collaborations with the UK's best theatres and theatre companies, two Christmas shows, and great live gigs and stand-up from guest performers.

"We're also having a huge impact on our local community with ground-breaking grassroots theatre projects.

"It really is the time to be hugely proud of our local theatre."

For more details, visit queens-theatre.co.uk