Lorry sheds its load across M25 lanes between Romford and Chelmsford causing major delays

There are delays on the M25 between junctions 29 and 28 anti-clockwise after a lorry shed its load. Picture: Highways England Archant

There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise between Romford and Brentwood after a lorry shed its load across all lanes this morning (Thursday, October 24).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Highways England confirmed the incident was first reported at 7.39am between junction 29 for Romford and junction 28 for Chelmsford.

You may also want to watch:

The organisation tweeted: "A lorry has shed its load across all lanes. We also have a stranded lorry in lane two. Please pass with care, traffic officers are en route."

The incident, which has been listed as "debris on the carriageway" by Highways England, is expected to be cleared by 9.15am, but a return to normal traffic conditions is not expected until 10.15am.

There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes.

Lane closures remain in place.