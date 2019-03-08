Search

Lorry sheds its load across M25 lanes between Romford and Chelmsford causing major delays

PUBLISHED: 08:03 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 24 October 2019

There are delays on the M25 between junctions 29 and 28 anti-clockwise after a lorry shed its load. Picture: Highways England

There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise between Romford and Brentwood after a lorry shed its load across all lanes this morning (Thursday, October 24).

Highways England confirmed the incident was first reported at 7.39am between junction 29 for Romford and junction 28 for Chelmsford.

The organisation tweeted: "A lorry has shed its load across all lanes. We also have a stranded lorry in lane two. Please pass with care, traffic officers are en route."

The incident, which has been listed as "debris on the carriageway" by Highways England, is expected to be cleared by 9.15am, but a return to normal traffic conditions is not expected until 10.15am.

There are currently delays of up to 30 minutes.

Lane closures remain in place.

