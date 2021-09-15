Traffic: Protests cause M25 chaos between Upminster and QE2 Bridge

Published: 12:51 PM September 15, 2021

Traffic near Junction 29 for Romford and Basildon on the M25 at 12.25pm. - Credit: Traffic England / www.motorwaycameras.co.uk

Protesters near the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge (QE2) at the Dartford Crossing are causing traffic chaos on the M25.

Southbound traffic on the motorway is currently backed up between junction 29, near Upminster, and junctions 1A and 1B on the other side of the Thames.

Protesters are believed to have glued their hands to the road in some places.

UPDATE - We have arrested 21 people for obstructing the highway at Junctions 1A and 1B on the M25 this morning and working with @HighwaysSEAST to get the traffic moving again as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) September 15, 2021

It's understood the protesters are members of Insulate Britain, which is campaigning for "leaky homes" to be insulated, starting with social housing.

Highways England currently says normal traffic conditions should return between 1.45pm and 2pm, when the incident is expected to be cleared.

We are currently at the scene of two protests at J1A and 1B of the M25, where some people are reported to have glued their hands to the road. @HighwaysSEAST traffic officers are managing the traffic at the scene. Please expect delays and take alternative routes if possible. — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) September 15, 2021

Kent Police have so far arrested 21 people on suspicion of obstructing the highway.