Hour-long delays on M25 near Romford J29
PUBLISHED: 13:04 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 18 August 2020
Archant
There are severe delays of about an hour on the M25 anti-clockwise due to an accident between J30 (Dartford Crossing) and J29 (Romford/Basildon).
Because of congestion Highways England says there is currently traffic management through the tunnels at Dartford and urges motorists to plan ahead and consider alternative routes.
Further information is available at www.trafficengland.com and Highways England travel apps, or via our @HighwaysSEAST regional twitter feed. For urgent real time assistance, Highways England’s 24/7 contact centre team is able to provide up to date minute information on 0300 123 5000.
