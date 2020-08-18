Hour-long delays on M25 near Romford J29

There are severe delays on the M25 anti-clockwise due to an accident between the Dartford Crossing and J29 Romford/Basildon. Picture: Google Archant

There are severe delays of about an hour on the M25 anti-clockwise due to an accident between J30 (Dartford Crossing) and J29 (Romford/Basildon).

Because of congestion Highways England says there is currently traffic management through the tunnels at Dartford and urges motorists to plan ahead and consider alternative routes.

