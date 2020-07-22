Search

Advanced search

M25 closed between J27 (M11) and J28 Harold Wood

PUBLISHED: 19:35 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:35 22 July 2020

Junction 28 of the M25. Picture: Google Streetview

Junction 28 of the M25. Picture: Google Streetview

Archant

The M25 anti-clockwise near Harold Wood is closed following a collision.

The motorway is shut between J28 Brook Street Interchange (Chelmsford A12; Brentwood A1203) and J27 Theydon Interchange (for the M11) after a trailer overturned.

You may also want to watch:

A diversion is available for traffic exiting at J28. Follow the route marked with hollow square symbols on road signs. At J28 then take first exit on to A12 towards London. Follow the A12 through Gants Hill to the Redbridge Interchange then take the third exit on to A406 (northbound) towards the M11. Join M11 at J4 and continue north to J6 then bear left to join the M25 anti-clockwise or continue straight to remain on the M11.

Road users are currently experiencing severe delays of one hour between J29 Cranham Interchange (Romford, Basildon, Southend A127) and J28 due to this closure.

Road users intending on using the north east section of the anti-clockwise M25 through Essex this evening are urged to consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys. If possible consider delaying your journey until the incident has been cleared and the delays have eased.

Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysEAST regional twitter feed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Cranham Hall. Picture: Savills

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham secure safety as Manchester United edge into Champions League

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (2nd right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Romford owner Tamplin is looking to form a consortium of businessmen

Romford manager Glenn Tamplin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 11th February 2020

Match preview: Manchester United v West Ham United

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes warms up prior to the FA Cup Semi-Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Daggers boss McMahon says ambitions remain high, but crisis has slowed plans down

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Notts County, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 25th January 2020

Upminster chairman Peck toasts 40th at Windmill Whack opener

Action from Upminster's Windmill Whack