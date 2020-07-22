M25 closed between J27 (M11) and J28 Harold Wood

Junction 28 of the M25. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

The M25 anti-clockwise near Harold Wood is closed following a collision.

The motorway is shut between J28 Brook Street Interchange (Chelmsford A12; Brentwood A1203) and J27 Theydon Interchange (for the M11) after a trailer overturned.

A diversion is available for traffic exiting at J28. Follow the route marked with hollow square symbols on road signs. At J28 then take first exit on to A12 towards London. Follow the A12 through Gants Hill to the Redbridge Interchange then take the third exit on to A406 (northbound) towards the M11. Join M11 at J4 and continue north to J6 then bear left to join the M25 anti-clockwise or continue straight to remain on the M11.

Road users are currently experiencing severe delays of one hour between J29 Cranham Interchange (Romford, Basildon, Southend A127) and J28 due to this closure.

Road users intending on using the north east section of the anti-clockwise M25 through Essex this evening are urged to consider alternative routes and allow additional time for their journeys. If possible consider delaying your journey until the incident has been cleared and the delays have eased.

Further incident information is available from Highways England by visiting www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or via our @HighwaysEAST regional twitter feed.