M&S Thurrock volunteers support Romford YMCA to prepare short-term accomodation for young people

M&S Thurrock joined YMCA Romford to support the charity to help clear an outside space ahead of a new project to develop some secure accommodation for the charity's young residents. Picture: Romford YMCA Archant

Volunteers from Marks and Spencer Thurrock joined Romford YMCA to support the charity's operations team in clearing space for a new project to develop secure accommodation for young people.

Romford YMCA in Rush Green Road, was part of a nationwide week of action by M&S to support young people.

Eight volunteers from M&S worked with the charity to prepare short-term accommodation for young people in the borough.

Emma Middleton, fundraising Manager of YMCA Thames Gateway, said: "The support from M&S has been invaluable as we repurpose the site for short-term accommodation as it enables our team to spend our time and finances on other urgent work.

"The creation of the accommodation will have a huge impact on the community in the long-term, helping address immediate concerns such as social isolation, and in the short term, the work that the M&S volunteers have completed will also make the site look much more appealing for those who visit on a day-to-day basis."

Amanda McGivern, commercial manager at M&S Thurrock, added: "Supporting young people is a cause that we care passionately about at M&S Thurrock, both as colleagues and customers.

"Volunteering makes a profound difference to communities, and we believe that small actions from lots of people create a lasting impact to initiatives that do so much good for young people across Thurrock."