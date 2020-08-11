Search

Advanced search

Upminster’s M&Co store saved following major company restructure

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 August 2020

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of 200 outlets nationwide that have been saved following a company restructuring. Picture: M&Co

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of 200 outlets nationwide that have been saved following a company restructuring. Picture: M&Co

Archant

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of more than 200 outlets to be saved following a financial restructuring of the company.

Coronavirus has proven hugely damaging to the retailer, who entered administration in April with the aim of saving as many jobs as possible.

You may also want to watch:

Though this process will result in redundancies and store closures, the Upminster outlet — a presence in the town for 14 years — is set for a reprieve.

M&Co’s chief executive Andy McGeoch said: “Covid-19 has been by far the biggest challenge our family business has faced in almost 60 years, and I am really pleased that we have been able to maintain a presence in over 200 communities.

“Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many high streets hollowed out by successive shop closures.”

He concluded by paying tribute to the “phenomenal” response from customers during lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Boris Johnson insists schools are ‘Covid secure’ in visit to Upminster

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Elderly man allegedly mugged of £3,000 watch by woman posing as prostitute

An 82-year-old was allegedly mugged in the Liberty Shopping centre car park. Picture: Google

Essex police officers face action after investigator finds ‘inexcusable’ failures in paedophile ring case

Essex Police's Professional Standards Department has found a series of failures in the way a child abuse victim's case was handled.

Community police team arrest one of Havering’s most wanted and seize stolen vehicles worth £1m

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, inspector Rob McElroy, with Met Police and Havering Task Force. Picture: Havering Council

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Boris Johnson insists schools are ‘Covid secure’ in visit to Upminster

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Elderly man allegedly mugged of £3,000 watch by woman posing as prostitute

An 82-year-old was allegedly mugged in the Liberty Shopping centre car park. Picture: Google

Essex police officers face action after investigator finds ‘inexcusable’ failures in paedophile ring case

Essex Police's Professional Standards Department has found a series of failures in the way a child abuse victim's case was handled.

Community police team arrest one of Havering’s most wanted and seize stolen vehicles worth £1m

Leader of Havering Council, Damian White, inspector Rob McElroy, with Met Police and Havering Task Force. Picture: Havering Council

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Superb Harmer haul leads Essex past Surrey

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge sign left-back Elliot Johnson

Barnet's Elliot Johnson

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Daggers striker Grant may get move back to Aldershot while Coulthirst heavily linked

Joe Quigley of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Torquay United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 4th January 2020

Upminster’s M&Co store saved following major company restructure

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of 200 outlets nationwide that have been saved following a company restructuring. Picture: M&Co