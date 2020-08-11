Upminster’s M&Co store saved following major company restructure

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of 200 outlets nationwide that have been saved following a company restructuring. Picture: M&Co Archant

The M&Co store in Upminster is one of more than 200 outlets to be saved following a financial restructuring of the company.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coronavirus has proven hugely damaging to the retailer, who entered administration in April with the aim of saving as many jobs as possible.

You may also want to watch:

Though this process will result in redundancies and store closures, the Upminster outlet — a presence in the town for 14 years — is set for a reprieve.

M&Co’s chief executive Andy McGeoch said: “Covid-19 has been by far the biggest challenge our family business has faced in almost 60 years, and I am really pleased that we have been able to maintain a presence in over 200 communities.

“Local economies rely to a huge degree on their town centres and we have seen too many high streets hollowed out by successive shop closures.”

He concluded by paying tribute to the “phenomenal” response from customers during lockdown.