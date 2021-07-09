News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Opinion

Hospice HR director: 'The day job got lost and is only now emerging'

Logo Icon

Luella Dixon, interim director, HR and organisational development, St Francis Hospice

Published: 2:45 PM July 9, 2021   
St Francis Hospice , which won Best Commercial Area

Saint Francis Hospice - Credit: Archant

Luella Dixon, interim director of HR and organisational development at Saint Francis Hospice, on what the pandemic has meant for her team.

I’ve had many challenges in my HR career but last year and the continuing pandemic is definitely at the top.

In many ways, it brought us together as an HR team and as a hospice as we all had to muck in and support each other.

We all had a “we can do this attitude”, we will sort it out and then get on with the day job.

However, the workload grew and grew and the day job got lost.

You may also want to watch:

We rarely had a let-up and at a time when we should all have been taking annual leave and recharging our batteries, there was nowhere to go at home or abroad and we had limited access to see family and friends.

Leave was being cancelled as we thought things might change or the workload was so high you didn’t want to leave your colleagues to manage.

Luella Dixon

Luella Dixon and the team faced challenges in 2021 - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Most Read

  1. 1 Mosque denied permission to extend opening hours for third time
  2. 2 Relatives frustrated as Queen’s Hospital battles bedbug infestation
  3. 3 How much of the 'country’s most invasive plant' is in Romford?
  1. 4 Romford MP slammed for comments on Universal Credit uplift
  2. 5 'Priced out of Havering': Neighbours' fury as premiums soar after flooding
  3. 6 TOWIE star Mike Hassini appears in court with Hornchurch co-defendant
  4. 7 King Harold pub boarded up years after tragedy - but closure unconfirmed
  5. 8 Harold Hill family hosts charity football match in memory of son Jimmy
  6. 9 Double defibrillator delight for Elm Park thanks to generous donation
  7. 10 Romford family appeals for help finding puppy

We had to make quick decisions based on limited information and hoping that it was the right decision, only to have to amend it a week later as guidance changed again.

Our working safely and our sickness absence policies have been amended so many times over the last year and furlough created divisions, as did working from home.

All these had to be aired and worked through. As meetings and leaders have been off-site and working online, we were constantly having to correct incorrect assumptions and second guess how things will be read or interpreted.

Staff’s lives were being impacted by sickness, mental health problems and deaths of loved ones. While we had implemented mental health first aiders and staff had access to counselling and other support, the impact of having to keep resilient for so long has led to pent up stress and anxiety.

However, we are attracting staff who want to work with a local, small, friendly organisation which is committed to offering flexible working.

Despite the many challenges, when I look back on what the HR team delivered and achieved, I’m really proud of them and also of the staff and volunteers at the hospice.

Whilst 2021 continues with its challenges, I know that the staff and volunteers at the hospice will continue to be committed to supporting and providing a first-class service to the local community.

Saint Francis Hospice
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Unclaimed estates in Havering

Personal Finance | Special Report

Time running out for long-lost relatives to claim Havering fortunes

Charles Thomson

person
Barleycroft Care Home in Romford has been given an overall rating of "inadequate" by CQC.

Health

Romford care home placed in special measures after 'inadequate' rating

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Debenhams building in Romford Market Place has been sold for £12million. Picture: Savills/Jon Pa

Changing high street: Closed Romford shops most missed by readers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty

Crime

Chris Whitty incident: Harold Hill man charged with assault

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon