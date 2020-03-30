Search

Lower paid staff at Queen’s and King George hospitals get pay rise in move praised by unions

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 March 2020

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Queen's Hospital. Picture: John Hercock

Archant

The trust that runs Queen’s and King George hospitals has increased the wages of some of its lowest paid workers in a move hailed by unions.

Lower paid staff such as cleaners and porters at the hospitals, in Romford and Goodmayes, will receive the London Living Wage of £10.75 from Wednesday, April 1.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust revealed the increase for some staff would be from the hourly minimum wage of £8.21.

A trust spokesman said those getting the pay rise are helping to keep its hospitals running during the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was welcomed by unions and GMB’s regional officer for health, Lola McEvoy, said the pay increases are the result of a long running campaign.

“This commitment is recognition of the vital role our members at King George and Queen’s hospitals do all year round to keep our NHS running,” she added.

“During the current Covid-19 crisis it provides some good news for the cleaners, porters and all the other outsourced staff who are so often forgotten.

“Covid-19 has put the daily reality facing our members in the spotlight and, without them, the NHS would not be able to function.”

The trust said 600 staff, employed by partner organisations Sodexo and Interserve, across the two hospitals will benefit.

Sodexo UK and Ireland’s healthcare chief executive, Stuart Winters, said the company is delighted its staff would profit from the trust’s decision while Phil Thompson, co-chairman of Unison, London NHS Partnership, stated the move showed the importance of close partnership working.

Tony Chambers, BHRUT’s interim chief executive, said he was thrilled the trust could provide “that extra bit of help” for some staff.

“These workers are absolutely key to keeping our hospitals running efficiently, and provide a huge amount of support to our staff and patients.

“We are responding to a long-standing request from local unions and I’m glad that we’re able to implement it now to show recognition for those, who, along with the rest of NHS staff, are going above and beyond to keep our patients safe while we deal with Covid-19.”

