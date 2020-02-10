Love Island's Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood's Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay Kem Centinay

A popular restaurant in Harold Wood is currently receiving a major make-over after it was bought by TV star Kem Cetinay.

The Love Island star has announced on his Instagram that he will be taking over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood.

Alongside a picture of him posing outside the Shepherd's Hill restaurant, he wrote: "Been waiting for this moment for so long.

"One of the proudest days of my life. Cannot wait for you all to see what we're creating for you! #2020itscoming #staytuned."

Having worked on the project for a year, the pub is set to open in June. Speaking to the Recorder about his plans, Kem said: "It's very exciting, I don't think there's anything like it around here, I'm a local boy trying to so something special for the locals, so it's very exciting for me and family."