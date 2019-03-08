Road closures and traffic after A13 collision between lorry and van

Emergency services remain at the scene after a lorry flipped on its side this morning.

Police were called at 10.24am to A13 Ferry Lane South, Dagenham, following a collision between an articulated lorry and a van.

The A13 Thames Gateway (Eastbound) between Ferry Lane and New Road - Lane one and two (of three) are closed due to the incident.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a medic and an incident response officer were sent to the scene and treated a man who was taken to hospital.