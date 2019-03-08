Lorry crash causes 45-minute traffic delays on M25 junction for Romford
PUBLISHED: 09:23 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 09 May 2019
Archant
Traffic is mounting on the M25 junction for Romford due to a crash between two lorries.
You may also want to watch:
Highways England today (May 9) at around 8am tweeted that two of the Brook Street Roundabout's four lanes have been closed following a crash between two heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).
There are delays of at least 45 minutes between J29 to J27 on M25 covering several miles of the anti-clockwise carriageway.
For the latest updates go to: highwaysengland.co.uk/#news