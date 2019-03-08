Lorry crash causes 45-minute traffic delays on M25 junction for Romford

A lorry crash in Brook Street roundabout is causing long traffic delays on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Traffic is mounting on the M25 junction for Romford due to a crash between two lorries.

Highways England today (May 9) at around 8am tweeted that two of the Brook Street Roundabout's four lanes have been closed following a crash between two heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

There are delays of at least 45 minutes between J29 to J27 on M25 covering several miles of the anti-clockwise carriageway.

For the latest updates go to: highwaysengland.co.uk/#news