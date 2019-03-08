Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Lorry crash causes 45-minute traffic delays on M25 junction for Romford

PUBLISHED: 09:23 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 09 May 2019

A lorry crash in Brook Street roundabout is causing long traffic delays on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Maps

A lorry crash in Brook Street roundabout is causing long traffic delays on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Traffic is mounting on the M25 junction for Romford due to a crash between two lorries.

You may also want to watch:

Highways England today (May 9) at around 8am tweeted that two of the Brook Street Roundabout's four lanes have been closed following a crash between two heavy goods vehicles (HGVs).

There are delays of at least 45 minutes between J29 to J27 on M25 covering several miles of the anti-clockwise carriageway.

For the latest updates go to: highwaysengland.co.uk/#news

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Collier Row man charged with murder of 15-year-old in Hackney

Tashaûn Aird, 15, died after he was allegedly stabbed in Hackney on Monday, May 6. Picture: Met Police

Noak Hill’s The Bear could see name change after new pub company takes over

The Bear pub in Noak Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man hit by train at Romford station in ‘stable condition’

A person has been hit by a train at Romford station. Picture: Ken Mears

Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack

Warwick Road, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps

Man rescued from Romford fire

Firefighters rescues a man from the first floor of a semi-detached house in Kirby Close, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

School Sport: Bower Park girls bag 7-a-side prize

Bower Park's year 7 girls celebrate winning the Havering 7-a-side title

Lorry crash causes 45-minute traffic delays on M25 junction for Romford

A lorry crash in Brook Street roundabout is causing long traffic delays on Thursday, May 9. Picture: Google Maps

Cranham by-election: Residents invited to vote for their next Cranham councillor

The candidates running in the Cranham by-election.

Stalwart Peck captaining Upminster again, but doesn’t expect another lengthy spell

Upminster celebrate after Louis Pickering claims a wicket (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Collier Row’s Whiston qualifies for World Championships

Brock Whiston will compete at the Para Swimming World Championships in September (pic: Elizabeth Whiston)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists