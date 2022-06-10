Man treated at scene after lorry bursts into flames in Harold Hill
Published: 3:26 PM June 10, 2022
- Credit: Paul Jenkins
A man was treated at the scene after a lorry burst into flames in Harold Hill.
The flatbed lorry was destroyed by the blaze, which broke out on Gooshays Drive shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon - Thursday, June 9.
A car it was transporting was also damaged, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).
One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.
The fire was under control by about 2.45pm.