A flatbed lorry was destroyed after catching fire on Gooshays Drive in Harold Hill - Credit: Paul Jenkins

A man was treated at the scene after a lorry burst into flames in Harold Hill.

The flatbed lorry was destroyed by the blaze, which broke out on Gooshays Drive shortly before 1.30pm yesterday afternoon - Thursday, June 9.

A car it was transporting was also damaged, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A crew from Harold Hill Fire Station dealt with the blaze - Credit: Paul Jenkins

One man was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire was under control by about 2.45pm.