Family pay tribute to London Victoria bus crash victim Melissa Burr, from Rainham

Published: 9:13 AM August 14, 2021 Updated: 9:19 AM August 14, 2021

Melissa Burr, 32, from Rainham, died when two buses crashed in London Victoria at 8.25am on Tuesday August 10. - Credit: Met Police

The family of London Victoria bus crash victim Melissa Burr, from Rainham, have said they are "devastated by loss".

The 32-year-old was killed following the crash involving two buses and three pedestrians at 8.25am on Tuesday August 10.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Melissa was pronounced dead at the scene at 9am.

Passers-by say a 507 single-decker bus collided with another bus in front of Victoria station, hitting pedestrians.

A family spokesperson said: “We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives.

You may also want to watch:

“As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father.”

Detective Constable Chris May, of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic incident claimed the life of a young woman and our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to piece together the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am very keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

"If you have information please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

The bus had to be hoisted off the ground by a fire engine to free the victim who was trapped underneath, according to witnesses.

Two other people were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

All parties stopped at the scene. There have been no arrests.

Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford previously said he was "extremely saddened that a woman had tragically died".

He vowed to work with the police and the operator of both buses, Go Ahead London, to find out what happened.

Anyone with information should call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness lines on 0208 543 5157, call 101 or tweet@MetCC quoting 1450/10AUG.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.