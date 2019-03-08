Search

Coral Car Park: Councillors raise concerns about proposals for 88 homes in Romford

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 25 July 2019

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council will be considering proposals for 88 homes to be built on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Havering councillors have delayed a planning application for 88 homes on the Coral Car Park over fears around inadequate parking.

Proposals to build 88 homes on the corner of London Road and Spring Gardens went before Havering's planning committee on July 4.

Freddie Heaf (BUJI Architects) presented a developer presentation on the plans which are still in pre-application stages.

Members raised concerns about the plans to have 44 parking paces - 10 of which would be available for blue badge holders - would be enough considering the lack of bus accessibility in the area.

Councillors wanted to know whether the junction between London Road and Spring Gardens would be wide enough for vehicles access to the site.

Finally, question were also raised about the amenity space strategy and whether the existing trees around the development would be kept.

The area is currently used for motorcycle tuition and overspill parking for the Romford Greyhound Stadium.

Councillors concluded that additional work remains to be carried out on the proposals and they are still in the pre-application stage.

