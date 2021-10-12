News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London's New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza cancelled again

Joe Talora, LDRS

Published: 3:55 PM October 12, 2021   
A light display over the River Thames and fireworks on Tower Bridge in London, as London's normal Ne

Fireworks on Tower Bridge, New Year's Eve 2020. The capital's usual New Year's Eve fireworks event has been cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: PA

For the second year in a row, the Covid pandemic has seen London's famous New Year's Eve fireworks event called off.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the display would not be held on the banks of the Thames this year "due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

The display – which is typically attended by more than 100,000 people – was cancelled last year as England was under strict lockdown restrictions throughout December and January.

Mr Khan's spokesperson said: “Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.”

Plans for a separate event to welcome in the new year in Trafalgar Square are underway, with more details to be revealed “in due course”.

Events
London

