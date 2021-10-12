London's New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza cancelled again

Published: 3:55 PM October 12, 2021

Fireworks on Tower Bridge, New Year's Eve 2020. The capital's usual New Year's Eve fireworks event has been cancelled again due to the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: PA

For the second year in a row, the Covid pandemic has seen London's famous New Year's Eve fireworks event called off.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the display would not be held on the banks of the Thames this year "due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

The display – which is typically attended by more than 100,000 people – was cancelled last year as England was under strict lockdown restrictions throughout December and January.

Mr Khan's spokesperson said: “Last year’s successful show took place in a slightly different way due to the pandemic, and this year a number of exciting new options are being considered as part of our New Year’s Eve celebrations in London.”

Plans for a separate event to welcome in the new year in Trafalgar Square are underway, with more details to be revealed “in due course”.