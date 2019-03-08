Search

Advanced search

London in Bloom: Havering showered with awards at this year's contest

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 September 2019

Residents of Harwood Avenue getting their front gardens ready for the London In Bloom competition last year. Residents Lisa Schofield,Peter and Julie Gould, Jo Norman and Jonathan Waterfield are joined by PC Calvin Moore and PCSO Joanne Greatorex who helped in the clean up.

Residents of Harwood Avenue getting their front gardens ready for the London In Bloom competition last year. Residents Lisa Schofield,Peter and Julie Gould, Jo Norman and Jonathan Waterfield are joined by PC Calvin Moore and PCSO Joanne Greatorex who helped in the clean up.

Archant

Havering came up smelling like roses at this year's London in Bloom competition as the borough wins a host of awards.

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie NunnCouncillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The annual regional campaign and competition encourages London boroughs, communities, residents and businesses to work together to improve their environment to make them greener and cleaner places to live, work and visit.

This year, Havering won 16 gold awards, six silver guilt and one silver award.

You may also want to watch:

It also won large conservation of the year with Hornchurch Country Park, a town centre gold award for Elm Park as well as golds in the large cemetery category with Romford Cemetery, South Essex Crematorium and Upminster Cemetery.

Full list of Havering's awards from this year's London in Bloom. Picture: InfogramFull list of Havering's awards from this year's London in Bloom. Picture: Infogram

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Osman Dervish said: "This is a tremendous result and a great reward for the effort put in by residents, volunteers, community groups across the borough and council staff.

"The hard work and dedication reflects the commitment and pride we have for our communities where we live, work and go to school.

"We are extremely proud of being one of the greenest and cleanest boroughs and will continue to strive for excellence."

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

The Apprentice: Former Romford Market trader says Lord Sugar liked his ‘banter’ ahead of show’s start

Thomas Skinner, 28, from Romford, is one of this year's 16 candidates on BBC One's The Apprentice. Picture: BBC/Boundless/Ray Burmiston

Revealed: The roads worst-hit by robberies in Havering since 2017

This residential street in South Hornchurch is the third worst-hit site in the whole of Havering. Picture: Google Streetview

Balcony blaze in Harold Wood flats caused by cigarette

Balconies at a four-storey block of flats in Harold Wood were destroyed by fire. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations

A Greater Anglia train. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Charity founded in honour of knife crime victim Jodie Chesney marks official launch with football match

The Chesney Allstars and Sunday League Legends gather for a team shot.Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Busy weekend for Havering 90 Joggers

Havering 90 Joggers with their London Classics medals

Athletics: Harold Wood Running Club members take the plunge

Harold Wood Running Cub members with their London Classics medals

Daggers winger Dobson pleased to score against former club Sutton

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Romford boss Martin pleased with Trophy performance

Paul Martin, Manager and his Romford support team during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

Essex Leopards add Okoro ahead of season opener with Kestrels

Jerelle Okoro keeps eyes on a rival (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists