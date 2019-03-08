London in Bloom: Havering showered with awards at this year's contest

Residents of Harwood Avenue getting their front gardens ready for the London In Bloom competition last year. Residents Lisa Schofield,Peter and Julie Gould, Jo Norman and Jonathan Waterfield are joined by PC Calvin Moore and PCSO Joanne Greatorex who helped in the clean up. Archant

Havering came up smelling like roses at this year's London in Bloom competition as the borough wins a host of awards.

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie Nunn

The annual regional campaign and competition encourages London boroughs, communities, residents and businesses to work together to improve their environment to make them greener and cleaner places to live, work and visit.

This year, Havering won 16 gold awards, six silver guilt and one silver award.

It also won large conservation of the year with Hornchurch Country Park, a town centre gold award for Elm Park as well as golds in the large cemetery category with Romford Cemetery, South Essex Crematorium and Upminster Cemetery.

Full list of Havering's awards from this year's London in Bloom. Picture: Infogram Full list of Havering's awards from this year's London in Bloom. Picture: Infogram

Cabinet member for environment, Councillor Osman Dervish said: "This is a tremendous result and a great reward for the effort put in by residents, volunteers, community groups across the borough and council staff.

"The hard work and dedication reflects the commitment and pride we have for our communities where we live, work and go to school.

"We are extremely proud of being one of the greenest and cleanest boroughs and will continue to strive for excellence."