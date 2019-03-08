London in Bloom: Elm Park councillor buzzing as town wins gold award

Councillor Barry Mugglestone and Councillor Stephanie Nunn being presented with a gold accredited award by London in Bloom. Picture: Stephanie Nunn Stephanie Nunn

Elm Park's residents should be bloomin' proud as the area has been given a gold accredited award as part of a regional gardening competition.

London in Bloom once again welcomed entrants from across the capital and Elm Park has been named as one of its blossoming towns, just behind Canary Wharf which was named as the winner in the town and city centre category.

Councillor Stephanie Nunn said: "We are absolutely thrilled that we have achieved a gold award in Elm Park for London in Bloom this year.

"For several years now we have achieved silver, then silver gilt and now we are so proud to have achieved gold for Elm Park residents and shops.

"Of course, London in Bloom Awards aren't achieved overnight and a lot of effort is put in all year round with clean ups and tidying.

"Amongst other things, we are pleased to have looked after the little train area for the last four years.

"When we became councillors in 2014 one of the reasons was to bring back pride to Elm Park where we live, by replacing weeds and broken down flower beds with colourful displays.

"Now we can feel proud again, but it is up to all of us to keep Elm Park gold standard."

Cllr Nunn says she would like to thank the Elm Park London in Bloom committee, businesses and schools Benhurst, Elm Park Primary, R J Mitchell, St Albans and Scotts Pre-School.

She would also like to thank knitters for creating more than 400 flowers which decorated trees, walls and the butcher's window on judging day, as well as Havering Council for its full support.