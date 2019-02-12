Rainham industrial estate fire: London Fire Brigade reveals cause of Friday night’s blaze

Around 80 firefighters were called to a blaze at a Rainham industrial estate late on Friday night. Photo: @MPSSpecials Archant

London Fire Brigade investigators have revealed the cause of the huge blaze that engulfed a Rainham industrial estate on Friday night (March 1).

The fire at the industrial estate off Ferry Lane began at around 10.46pm, and took 12 fire engines more than four hours to bring under control.

The brigade declared the incident sage at 2.53am on Saturday.

An LFB spokesman confirmed: “The cause of the fire is believed to be due to controlled burning which had not been fully extinguished.”

The blaze was very visible from across Havering and other parts of east London, and brigade 999 control officers took more than a dozen calls to the fire.

Fire crews from stations including Wennington, Barking and Hornchurch attended the scene.

Station manager Keith Carmichael, who was at the scene, said: “A large pile of metal and plastic was alight but the fire was outside rather than in any of the industrial units and we worked hard to ensure it didn’t spread to any of the estate buildings.

“While it caused a lot of a smoke, it was a still night so the plume did not drift and the industrial estate is not close to any residential areas.”