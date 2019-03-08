Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harold Hill man runs into flats to warn residents of fire at back of the building

PUBLISHED: 15:38 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 23 August 2019

Harold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly Thornton

Harold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly Thornton

Holly Thornton

A 31-year-old man who helped to get families to safety when he saw flames coming from the back of a block of flats says "anyone would have done it".

Harold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly ThorntonHarold Hill resident Lee Walters was one of the men who ran into a block of flats to make sure everyone was safe after seeing flames coming from the back of the building. Picture: Holly Thornton

Lee Walters, from Harold Hill, had just left his partner's home to take her dog out for a walk when he spotted smoke at Hesingdon House, Dagnam Park Drive, yesterday, Thursday, August 22, at around 5.20pm.

"I saw the smoke coming from the back of the flats and called out to my partner to come downstairs and grab the dog", he said.

"The main door was open so I went inside to make sure everyone was alright.

"It was an instant reaction to go in, anyone would have done it.

"My partner is pregnant with twins due in December and I know there's a family with five children that live near the back so I don't know, dad mode kind of kicked in I guess!"

You may also want to watch:

As the flames started to grow higher and the smoke thicker, Lee rushed into the building and started knocking on doors, shouting in the hallways, warning people to get out.

Another man then came in to help, trying to get residents' attention and kicking down doors to make sure everyone was safe and check if anyone needed assistance in evacuating.

Many of the residents who live in the building are either families with young children or pensioners.

Both of the men helped to get everyone out before fire crews from Wennington and Dagenham arrived to put out the flames after they received 22 calls to the incident.

The fire was caused by a shed being set alight and was quickly under control at around 5.35pm thanks to "the quick work" of the firefighters.

Lee said: "When I first got out of there, I was a bit shaken up for a few minutes.

"One of the firefighters was trying to speak to me but I couldn't really hear anything he was saying.

"I was completely fine after a bit and my mum was proud but said she should slap me into next week for being so stupid!"

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Most Read

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

‘I had 12 tumours in my neck’: Upminster cancer survivor launches products to ease painful side effects of chemotherapy

Beth Botham from Upminster has started her own business producing cancer care kits called Rejuvenate. Picture: Lea Salmon

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson looking to utilise entire squad

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Gidea Park & Romford look to respond against bottom club Southend

Sadiqullah Kamal of Gidea Park. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Harold Wood skipper Perrin insists promotion is still in their hands ahead of run in

S Khan of Harold Wood during Harold Wood CC (batting) vs Brentwood CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Harold Wood Park on 4th May 2019

Brentwood face two tough tests as they chase trophies

Nick Winter of Brentwood looks on as Kieran Scarlioli adds to the Hornchurch total during Brentwood CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at The Old County Ground on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists