Brigade issues white goods safety warning after Romford house fire

Published: 11:48 AM August 9, 2021

Three people were rescued from a house fire in Keswick Avenue, Hornchurch. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have issued a white goods safety reminder after attending a house fire yesterday (Sunday, 8 August) in Romford.

Ten firefighters and two fire engines attended the scene in Brentwood Road at 9am and controlled the blaze in less than half an hour.

Part of a ground floor semi-detached house was damaged by the fire which was believed to have involved a fridge freezer - there were no reports of any injuries.

According to the London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) website, “white goods” are large appliances that include tumble dryers, washing machines and fridge freezers.

Following this incident, a spokesperson for LFB said: “If your white goods start making a strange noise, don’t ignore it.

You may also want to watch:

“If you think there’s a problem always unplug it and contact the manufacturer or a qualified repair technician.

"Most fires where white goods are the source of ignition are not down to anything you have done – so always make sure you register your appliances as you’ll be informed if any issues are identified with the product you’ve bought."



