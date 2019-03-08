Search

Nominate a Havering charity for the newly launched London City Airport's £75k Community Fund

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 May 2019

London City Airport.

London City Airport.

Archant

Residents can nominate a charity or not-for-profit organisation of their choice to benefit from new funding.

London City Airport has launched a new £75,000 Community Fund to support worthy causes near the airport, including Havering.

Grants ranging from £300 to £3,000 are available to enable projects that give significant and positive change for communities.

To qualify, a project is expected to meet at least one of the following criteria: Building stronger, safer and healthier communities, creating more sustainable and greener communities, raising aspirations of east Londoners and or creating pathways into employment.

Applications can be submitted at any time and will be considered by the trustees of the airport at meetings which are held four times a year.

For further details about the London City Airport community fund, visit here

