News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:03 AM June 3, 2021    Updated: 10:07 AM June 3, 2021
Bus drivers rest at the Romford Atlanta Boulevard bus station

Bus drivers rest at the Romford Atlanta Boulevard bus station - Credit: Sally Patterson

Drivers have anonymously come forward to speak out about the “disgraceful” facilities at a Romford bus station. 

The Atlanta Boulevard bus station, which is behind Romford train station, is a Transport for London (TfL)-run facility for drivers to rest and use the bathroom.

The facilities were closed after the water bill was not paid

The facilities were closed after the water bill was not paid - Credit: London bus driver

One driver, who wished to remain anonymous, told this paper: “Last week TfL forgot to pay the water bill, so they shut off everything - the toilets, kitchen - all closed for three days. 

“It’s disgraceful after everything we’ve been through this year.” 

TfL letter of disconnection

A letter sent to TfL from water company Wave - Credit: London bus driver

An anonymous letter sent to the Recorder from someone claiming to be a London bus driver said they were not treated with “respect or dignity” by TfL throughout the pandemic. 

They added: “I have left my name blank as if I was found to be the sender of this information, this would result in me being dismissed, but I feel the wider public should have an understanding of the way we are being treated.” 

flooded bathroom

Drivers say the bathroom floor is often covered in sewage - Credit: London bus driver

TfL head of asset operations, Carl Eddleston, said the closure was caused by an error in the billing process, which has now been addressed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman treated at scene of Rainham traffic accident
  2. 2 Bingo rave coming to Romford this summer
  3. 3 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  1. 4 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'
  2. 5 'Get your act together,' says MP to Havering Council over HGV ban exemption
  3. 6 'Take a picture with the trophy': Hornchurch FC celebrates win with fans
  4. 7 Lawyer opens new microbrewery in Harold Wood
  5. 8 Hornchurch set to have open top bus tour to mark FA Trophy success
  6. 9 Hornchurch theatre receives £100k Covid grant
  7. 10 Romford dance school joined by celebrities at football fundraiser

He told this paper: “I’m extremely sorry that a number of bus drivers were unable to access the usual restroom in Romford.  

“Clearly something went very wrong here, but thankfully arrangements were immediately made for drivers to access nearby facilities.” 

kitchenette

Drivers have a small kitchenette to prepare food and make hot drinks - Credit: Sally Patterson

However, another bus driver, who also wanted to remain anonymous, told this paper the incident was one of many problems with the services. 

blocked toilet

The toilet was reportedly left in a poor state after a plumber unplugged it - Credit: London bus driver

“The toilets overflow all the time with raw sewage, because the building is so old but they won’t refurb it or knock it down.

"They are always filthy and unusable.

“But it gets better, because while you’re sitting eating your lunch, you’ve got mice running around your feet.” 

In response, TfL said the facilities are “thoroughly cleaned” twice daily, and a redevelopment of the facilities on Atlanta Boulevard is in the pipeline. 

Mice traps have been put down in the facilities

Mice traps have been put down in the facilities - Credit: Sally Patterson

The head of operations added: “We are aware that there are plumbing issues with the toilets due to an old pipe network.  

“We have made significant temporary repairs in the last year which have improved the situation and a permanent fix will be introduced as part of work due to begin later this year.” 

TfL said it pretreats all its key bus facilities to help prevent rodent issues arising. 

Transport for London
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Items for sale at the Classic Car Boot Sale in King's Cross, north London.

Things to do in and around Romford this Bank Holiday weekend

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
BB gun

Teenagers arrested in Romford after reports of alleged antisocial behaviour

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
overgrown bamboo in a garden

Warning to Romford households over invasive bamboo

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
a group of students in Havering with their tutor in the middle.

Education

Full class of Havering students make history with university offers

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus