Global Recycling Day: Does your east London borough meet the city’s and EU targets for recycling rates?

The Global Recycling Foundation has announced that Global Recycling Day on March 18 will feature a recycling into the future theme. Photo: PA PA Archive/Press Association Images

A food waste disposal company is calling on east London boroughs to work towards increasing their recycling rates this Global Recycling Day.

InSinkErator has created an interactive map using data from the government’s department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra) for residents to discover if their local authority is meeting London and EU recycling rate targets.

The mayor pledged in London’s environment strategy to increase total recycling in London from 52 per cent to 65pc by 2030.

According to the London Assembly, the environment committee report says 42pc of household waste must be recycled in order to achieve the mayor’s total recycling target of 65pc by 2030.

Bexley and Bromley are currently meeting the mayor’s targets with rates of 52.1pc and 50pc respectively, while Newham is below the target with a rate of 14.1pc.

Greenredeem’s managing director, Matthew Ball said: “This latest recycling rate data from DEFRA highlights an alarmingly growing gap between the recycling collection rates and waste collected.

“Whilst local authorities have been under incredible financial challenges in the last 8-10 years, it is possible to increase the amount that’s recycled, and reduce the amount of waste that is sent for disposal.”

The Global Recycling Foundation announced that the theme for Global Recycling Day today (Monday, March 18) is ‘Recycling into the Future’.

Chris Vella-Bone, the ecommerce manager for Europe and Russia at InSinkErator, added: “The recycling data from Defra is a great opportunity to make a real change for the future of our planet.

“At InSinkErator, we believe that everyone should be aware of the impact that all kinds of waste can have on our environment.

“Food waste in particular is a growing issue. With the increasing amount of unavoidable food waste generated in the home, and the difficulty for many to dispose of it, a food waste disposer is a discrete asset to any home.”