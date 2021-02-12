Lockdown learning: Havering students share their experience

Interview

We've heard about the the quick changes schools have had to make for home learning and the strain on the teaching staff to carry on as "normal," but how is home learning affecting secondary school pupils?

The Recorder spoke to students from the Royal Liberty, Bower Park Academy and Havering College. This is their take.

Most students agreed the best thing about lockdown was not having to get up and go in to school.

Niamh Scannell, in Year 11 at Bower Park, Collier Row, said: "It’s a lot easier to go off and practise as all the work is on Teams and you can email teachers."

Amelia Elliott, Year 8, also at Bower Park said: "The best thing is eating different things for lunch for me, I enjoy the live lessons although I thought I wouldn't."

George Lupson, Year 7 at Royal Liberty, Gidea Park, said: "I would say the best thing about learning from home is the fact that you don’t have to travel to and from school, this frees up more time for other things."

Anthony Siu, a Havering College sixth former, said: "The only benefit from this pandemic is that I don’t have to pay for travel to college. But I honestly hate the lifestyle I am currently in."

Do you have a similar routine as you would at school?

Anthony Siu: "My whole regular routine has been stripped from me. I attend my lessons online but I do not feel as motivated as time goes on. Going out to college to learn gave me a focus and a routine."

Shafin Hassan, also at Havering College, said: "Although lessons take place according to our timetable, I have recently started studying more in the evening than during school hours."

Arjun Bahra, Year 11 at Royal Liberty: "I go to sleep at the same time, but I do wake up a bit later. I really enjoy the lie in! My lunchtime does fluctuate but apart from that my routine is quite similar to when I was at school."

What are you most looking forward to about going back to school?

Oscar Cook, Year 10, Royal Liberty: "Mainly being in lessons and sitting next to actual people, instead of the nearest living thing to me in my room being the moss on the roof outside the window next to me."

Joshua Neal, Year 8 at Bower Park: "Being able to have face to face lesson with teachers and getting back to normality."

Billie Coe, Year 8 at Royal Liberty said: "I am looking forward to having chicken burgers from the canteen and doing practical lessons like DT and science. I am also looking forward to getting back to attending my clubs."

Mahzuza Taki also at Havering College said: "I really like going to college to study because its good exercise if you walk and its good for your mental health to learn in an environment with others. And I like seeing my friends and my teachers and I enjoy college life"

What has been the most difficult thing about working from home?

Anthony Sui: "For me, it's the temptation to get distracted."

Sophie Wilson, a light vehicle maintenance student at Ardleigh Green campus at Havering College: "For me, trying to concentrate in lessons as it can be quite overwhelming staring at a screen whilst a tutor teaches."

Niamh Scannell said: "Staying motivated to do work," and classmate Oakley Williams agreed that concentration was the most difficult.

But Oscar Cook disagreed: "I find there aren't many disadvantages to home learning. The only one I can think of is when my five-year-old brother decides to run into my room when I’m doing work, and start to wrestle me. Obviously, I win."

For others, siblings was also an issue, Amelia Elliott said: "Getting peace and quiet is difficult because my siblings are also working," and Havering College's Mahzuza Taki agreed: "The most difficult thing about working from home is being around younger brothers and sisters who are always making so much noise when I'm are studying.

"Also, when there is not enough space at home to study."

Are you worried it could affect your future?

Sophie Wilson: "Yes, I am worried. Although I have kept up with my coursework and I am doing very well, I feel behind with the practical side of it. I am worried that if I were to get a job in the near future in a garage, I wouldn't be able to perform to the best of my ability."

Shanise Garner, also at Ardleigh Green: "Yes, I believe it's affected our education because it has made it difficult to concentrate at home.

"Not having performance classes in person with others in a more open space means you're not getting the same experience. Being in college in person gives you more drive to do more."

Arjun Bahra said: "I am worried for my education. Although exams are cancelled, we may still have to do exams on content we have learnt over lockdown which is unfair in my opinion. However, I have absolute faith that my teachers with give my peers and I the grades we deserve."

But not everyone is worried, Year 8 at Bower Park, Bailey Davis said: "No, because I still complete all work and in my spare time, I do lots of html and python coding. Plus, I still work to the best of my ability."

Headteacher of Bower Park, Shahid Deen said: "We are using technology at our disposal to assess learning, keep students engaged and focused. It is a testament to our staff how adaptable they have been, learning ways of teaching using new technology.

"It means a lot when parents and students send them messages of thanks and support as it helps to lift spirits."

Oscar Cook ended with his take on how home learning has changed: ""I think that the second lockdown for home learning has been a bit like an antibody, in the sense that absolutely no one knew how to prepare for home learning, and no one knew what to do.

"Now that it has been experienced before, we're better prepared for this situation, and now we're able to continue learning and teaching."