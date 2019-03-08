Search

Fairkytes Live Stage to celebrate local talent at Havering Show

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 July 2019

The Echoes will perform at this year's Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

The Echoes will perform at this year's Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Fairkytes Live, Hornchurch's intimate music venue, has unveiled a host of singers and bands that will be performing on its own stage at the Havering Show.

Known for cultivating talent in the borough, Fairkytes Live in the annexe of Fairkytes Arts Centre, Billet Lane, is thrilled to be showcasing some of the winners from last year's Last Band Standing competition, Rolled Up Sleeves and Project.

Previous winners The Everglows will also be joining the eclectic bill of local music, along with previous entrants The Echoes.

Following their recent stellar performance at the Havering Para Arts performance night, performers Caged Arts will be rocking the Fairkytes Live Stage.

Vocalist Gary Walker, guitarist Tom Hughes, bass player Martin Connors and drummer Gavin Jones are a mixed ability band with autism and learning difficulties.

Formed via Essex-based music service Therapy in Music Expression, Fairkytes Live have been working with them to provide more opportunities for people of all abilities to play their music.

Winners of Havering's Voice, an annual competition to find the best and brightest new vocal talent in the borough, will be bringing back previous winners Millie Mae Johnson and Ben Page to dazzle show-goers.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "I am thrilled with the line-up for this year's Fairkytes Live Stage.

"It is excellent to see so many talented local bands and artists taking to the stage.

"Fairkytes Live is such an important part of the local community and it is great to see them nurturing Havering's musical offer."

Also joining the line-up are Molly Lavender-Rose, Saucermans Band, Louise Jaymes and Charlie Powell.

Alongside the Fairkytes Live Stage, there is something for everybody with the main stage and the community performance stage, as well as licensed bars, a sports zone, street food, children's attractions, a fairground and much more.

The Havering Show, sponsored by London City Airport, Everyone Active, Marlborough Highways and supported by Time 107.5FM, takes place on August 25 and 26.

Tickets can be bought in advance online and cost £3 per day for adults and are free for children under 10. Visit havering.gov.uk/haveringshow.

