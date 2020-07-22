Which McDonald’s in Havering are open for dine-in?

Picture: PA images PA Wire/PA Images

Four of Havering’s McDonald’s branches have today reopened for dine-in service.

Following a successful pilot, restaurants in the Mercury Shopping Centre, Harold Hill, Gallows Corner and Marks Gate are included in the 700 which are now welcoming dine-in customers.

Restaurants will be table-service only with customers able to order directly via the My McDonald’s app, at the till or kiosk.

In line with government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage.

These measures add to a number already implemented, including hand sanitizer, floor markings and perspex screens.

Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout August; participating restaurants can be found via the app.

To see which branches are now open for dine-in, click here.