Which McDonald’s in Havering are open for dine-in?
PUBLISHED: 15:00 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 22 July 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Four of Havering’s McDonald’s branches have today reopened for dine-in service.
Following a successful pilot, restaurants in the Mercury Shopping Centre, Harold Hill, Gallows Corner and Marks Gate are included in the 700 which are now welcoming dine-in customers.
Restaurants will be table-service only with customers able to order directly via the My McDonald’s app, at the till or kiosk.
You may also want to watch:
In line with government guidance, McDonald’s will be asking customers that choose to eat-in to leave their contact details by using their smart phone to either scan a QR code taking them to a dedicated webpage.
These measures add to a number already implemented, including hand sanitizer, floor markings and perspex screens.
Reopening the dine-in area will enable some restaurants to take part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout August; participating restaurants can be found via the app.
To see which branches are now open for dine-in, click here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.