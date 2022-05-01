Local Elections 2022: Where is your polling station?

Find your nearest Havering polling station by using the Recorder's interactive table - Credit: PA

This year's local elections will see all 55 seats of Havering Council up for election.

Councillors elected or re-elected will represent the local authority for the next four years.

Ahead of polling day on May 5, the Recorder has the lowdown on who you can vote for and the key issues in the borough.

The question of where to vote is answered by the interactive table below. The table will also show which candidates are running in your ward.

The council has remained under no overall control since the last local election in 2018.

However, in the previous election, the Conservatives were the largest party winning 25 out of 55 seats with the Havering Residents Association forming the main opposition party by securing 17 seats.







