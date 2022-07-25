The fire broke out in Wennington on July 19 - Credit: PA

The Salvation Army has set up a fundraising page to help residents affected by last week’s destructive blaze in Wennington.

Supported by Havering Council, more than £8,000 had already been donated as of this morning (July 25), against a total target of £20,000.

To ensure the money is used most effectively, a panel will be directing funds to where they are most needed.

It will include members of the council, The Salvation Army and other partners.

Leader of the council, Cllr Ray Morgon, said: “It is important that all money donated goes to those who need it.

"We want to make sure that every penny counts.

“Thank you for all the acts of kindness, generosity and solidarity over the past few days. It has been overwhelming.”

A spokesperson for The Salvation Army added: “The Salvation Army’s priority is always helping the most vulnerable. There are people in real need in Wennington right now and we are working to help deliver as much support to them as we can.”

The fire in Wennington broke out on July 19 - the UK's hottest day on record, and the London Fire Brigade's busiest since World War Two.

To donate, visit the JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/romford-the-salvation-army1