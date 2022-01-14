Volunteers prepare pathway in country park for new woodland

An unusable footpath was replaced with a new route by volunteers.

Woodland volunteers and Brentwood Borough Council worked together to widen the path around the Warley Country Park and prepare the area for a small woodland.

The pathway on the western side of Warley Country Park has been cleared and new routes made. - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

Cllr Will Russell (Brentwood West, Con) said: “I am delighted that council officers have pooled their resources to deliver improvements to the park at little to no cost to the taxpayer.

“I am a huge fan of the woodland volunteers, they really are an asset to our community.”

A council arboriculturalist brought in a large mulch machine to assist with the project, and new fencing and mulching was funded by an agricultural grant from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

A council arboriculturalist's mulch machine - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

A new fence to go alongside the pathway - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

Brentwood Borough Council said new planting will take place in the spring in conjunction with Holly Trees Primary School.

Cllr Cliff Poppy (Brizes and Doddinghurst, Con), community and health committee chair, added: “Water logging and the clay had made the area a bit of a mess and was restricting access but by bringing together council resources and our local woodland volunteers, it just goes to show what can be done."