The new administration was finalised at a meeting on June 13 - Credit: Archant

Leading figures in Havering's new administration have dodged pay cuts of 15 per cent or more given to their colleagues - but their salaries have still been reduced.

At a meeting on June 13, in a bid to make Havering Council more efficient, the newly-elected leadership groups of Havering Residents' Association (HRA) and Labour formalised a plan to slim down the local authority's structure including the removal of some committees and consolidation of the scrutiny groups.

But Conservative councillor David Taylor raised concerns over the new salary breakdowns, claiming the proposals are an increase of nearly £63,000 on a North Havering Residents' Group (NHRG) amendment approved during the previous Tory administration in March.

That amendment saw special responsibility allowances (SRA) - which are paid to councillors who take on additional responsibilities such as cabinet posts, committee chairships and leadership positions - reduced by 15pc to £860,310.

At the time, Havering Council was looking to make around £13million in savings.

In this recent restructuring, the SRAs total £923,160.

New leader Cllr Ray Morgon's salary has not been reduced by the recommended 15pc alongside his colleagues, but only by about 13pc from £45,901 to £40,000.

The mayor's has been reduced by about 2pc from £12,240 to £12,000 and the overview and scrutiny sub-committee chair's has reduced by nearly 4pc from £7,803 to £7,500.

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Cllr Stephanie Nunn has been given a pay cut of about 26pc.

An additional £16,000 has been added into the budget as a group support fund to aid additional scrutiny work.

Mayor of Havering Trevor McKeever - Credit: Sandra Rowse

This newspaper attempted to contact Cllr Morgon and Cllr Keith Darvill, Havering's Labour leader, but received no response.

At the meeting, Cllr Morgon reiterated his administration’s desire to do a “root and branch” review of the council, and of the need to work with all parties.

He said: “We are going to be working with everyone, regardless of what party they are in, to make Havering a better place.”

New mayor, Cllr Trevor McKeever, said: “To me, it’s not about the money and last night (June 13) was the first time I knew anything about it.”

Despite the differences, Cllr Taylor said he acknowledges there is an “overall reduction in the total allowance spend” and he “applauds the cuts”, confirming he thinks "it’s the right thing to do”.