The case was heard in Barkingside Magistrates' Court on January 4 after the owners of the care agency failed to pay a fine - Credit: Ken Mears

A care provider for vulnerable and elderly people has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 over an environmental breach.

Home Sweet Home Care Ltd in Great Cullings, Rush Green was taken to court by Barking and Dagenham Council after repeatedly failing to provide documents that showed how it disposed of its waste.

A court heard the owners of the agency, which serves the Romford and Upminster area, did not provide their waste transfer notes (WTN) during an inspection by council officers in November 2019.

Businesses with controlled waste are legally required, under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, to keep copies of their WTNs for up to two years.

After reminders, the company was eventually given a £300 fixed penalty notice in January 2020, which was not paid - leading the council to take legal action.

The case was heard at Barkingside Magistrates' Court earlier this month and the owners were fined in their absence.

Sweet Home Care Ltd was given 28 days to pay a fine of £600, costs of £885 to the council and a £60 victim surcharge.

Barking and Dagenham councillor Margaret Mullane, who is cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: "It beggars belief that some businesses simply decide they are above the law in this way.

"Despite us giving them plenty of opportunities to prove they were responsibly removing their rubbish, they ignored us.

"I’m pleased the court has sent a strong message that this kind of attitude won’t be tolerated.

"We all have a part to play in protecting the environment and being considerate of how we handle our waste is a big part of that."