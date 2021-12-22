News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 PM December 22, 2021
Mercury House

Mercury House in Romford where the woman fell and injured her knee. - Credit: Google Maps

A Romford woman who fell over outside her workplace and sustained life-long injuries is now calling for the pavement to be repaired. 

The 56-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, slipped outside her former work place at the Mercury House in Romford in November 2018. 

Although she did not require immediate medical assistance, she says she reported the incident online via Havering Council’s “airwave” system.

But since 2019, she has suffered ongoing medical issues with her knee as a result of the fall and is asking the local authority to maintain the walkways more carefully.

The woman said: “I now have life-changing conditions, arthritis and changes under my knee cap. 

"The airwave system should escalate to health and safety department and the council need to take responsibility for the pavement surface.”

A Havering Council spokesperson said it is unable to comment because of "ongoing legal proceedings".

