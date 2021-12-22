Romford woman with 'life-changing' injuries calls for pavement fix
- Credit: Google Maps
A Romford woman who fell over outside her workplace and sustained life-long injuries is now calling for the pavement to be repaired.
The 56-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, slipped outside her former work place at the Mercury House in Romford in November 2018.
Although she did not require immediate medical assistance, she says she reported the incident online via Havering Council’s “airwave” system.
But since 2019, she has suffered ongoing medical issues with her knee as a result of the fall and is asking the local authority to maintain the walkways more carefully.
The woman said: “I now have life-changing conditions, arthritis and changes under my knee cap.
"The airwave system should escalate to health and safety department and the council need to take responsibility for the pavement surface.”
A Havering Council spokesperson said it is unable to comment because of "ongoing legal proceedings".
Most Read
- 1 Developer lodges appeal against Gallows Corner Tesco planning refusal
- 2 Ex TOWIE star jailed for conspiring to supply 1kg of cocaine
- 3 Woman warns of fatal feline coronavirus which almost killed her kitten
- 4 Hospital puts patients in former office in bid to tackle ambulance queues
- 5 Hear Hear!: Romford earwax-cleaning business warns clients against common bathroom item
- 6 Former Havering mayor's harassment case is dropped days before trial
- 7 Holiday travel: What to expect around Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
- 8 London's mayor cancels New Year's Eve celebrations in Trafalgar Square
- 9 'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day
- 10 The volunteers delivering 3,000 hot meals to families in need this Christmas